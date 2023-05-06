Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

