Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
