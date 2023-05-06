Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

