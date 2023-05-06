ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Lowered to $92.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare Price Performance

ModivCare stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

