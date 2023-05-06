Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,784 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,599,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 348,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2,951.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 911,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 881,813 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

