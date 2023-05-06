TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

SYF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

