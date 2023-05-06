Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,021,890,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $67.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

