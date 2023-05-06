Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,348 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

