Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Flowserve worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

