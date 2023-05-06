Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $72,097.56 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent Stock Down 3.0 %

Catalent stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 73,336.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

