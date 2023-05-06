Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $800,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $40,827,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 353,387 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

