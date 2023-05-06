TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,742 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 101,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

