Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 688.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,201.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

