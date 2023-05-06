Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,431 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

RGEN stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

