TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $74.04 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

