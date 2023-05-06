Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.42 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

