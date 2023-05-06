National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.20 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

