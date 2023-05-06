Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

