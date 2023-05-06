Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

