NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $98.88 on Friday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.