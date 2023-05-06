NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $91.42 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

