Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 69.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

