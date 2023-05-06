Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.98 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

