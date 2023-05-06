Mizuho Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.52.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.