Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Sells 12,556 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

