Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

