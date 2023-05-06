Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Lawrence Molloy Sells 52,447 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

