Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Mark S. Shapiro Sells 42,435 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

