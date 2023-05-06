BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 300,439 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BFZ stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

