Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 70,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Papadopoulo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 3.4 %

ACGLN stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.