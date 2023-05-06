Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $3,141,000.00 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.