IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,751 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.