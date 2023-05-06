IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 176,519 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Bank of America cut their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.