IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,751 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 380,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,144,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

