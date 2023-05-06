IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

