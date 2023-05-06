IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,394 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $113.51 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

