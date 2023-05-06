IFP Advisors Inc Has $842,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

