Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

