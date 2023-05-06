IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $38.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

