Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,713 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

