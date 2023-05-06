IFP Advisors Inc Has $849,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

