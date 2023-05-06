Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,713 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

