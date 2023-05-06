IFP Advisors Inc Has $872,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

