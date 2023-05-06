Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,844 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

