IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 91,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG opened at $38.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.