IFP Advisors Inc Sells 643 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 7.2 %

FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

