Shell Asset Management Co. Has $417,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

