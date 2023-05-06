IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

