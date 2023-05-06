IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,006 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.