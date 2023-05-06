Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

OC stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

