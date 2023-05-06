Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.56%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

